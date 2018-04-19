Josephine Skriver Joins Gigi Hadid As A Face Of Maybelline — Watch New Video

Denmark-born Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has a new beauty gig — the new face of Maybeline! See her first pics and a video announcement below!

Congrats are in order for Josephine Skriver! The model, 25, just got a major resume boost — with a beauty campaign for Maybelline! “Being a part of the Maybelline New York family is a dream come true!,” Josephine said in a statement on April 19. “I have been wearing Maybelline since I was a little girl. I am honored to represent not only Maybelline, but all of the girls who are wearing Maybelline, because these young girls are the future. They are powerful and beautiful, and that to me is what Maybelline stands for. I could not be prouder to represent them and make it happen.”

We love so many of the Maybelline brand ambassadors — just to name a few, fellow global spokesmodels include Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Emily DiDonato, and Christy Turlington! Watch this cool video below to see Josephine’s typical day with Maybelline!

“Josephine embodies the determination, energy and dream of making it happen in New York City,” Leonardo Chavez, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York, said in a statement. Josephine’s first campaign for Maybelline officially launches in May 2018.