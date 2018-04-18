OMG! Sabrina Carpenter just showed off a major hair makeover, and we legitimately had to do a double take! See her new brown hair below!

“plz comment below tips on how to brunette thx 🎥 gonna make a movie now,” Sabrina Carpenter, 18, wrote on Instagram on April 16. OMG! We love this major hair makeover — she looks amazing with brown hair, but so, so different! Sabrina is about to film her upcoming movie The Short History of the Long Road in New Mexico. She is the star of the film — her character is Nola, and it’s about how her character steps up after a tragedy. The movie also stars Steven Ogg, Maggie Siff, Danny Trejo, and Rusty Schwimmer. We are so excited to see her in this new role, with a new look!

We know and love her as a blonde, but this is perfect for her upcoming indie flick. Sabrina is not the only one who is switching things up. Lucy Hale just tested out a temporary pink hair look, and Vanessa Hudgens also dipped her locks in pink for a few days. Katy Perry showed off her new pink pixie thanks to hairstylist Rick Henry. And Kylie Jenner wore a long, hot pink wig to Coachella on April 13.

A transformation this dramatic needs to be done at a salon under the care of a professional. And you need to use the correct products when you get home. “The same way that your colored clothing fades when you place it in the clothes dryer, flat irons and high-heat styling tools fade color and dull shine at double the rate of natural oxidation,” says Kyle White, lead hair colorist at Oscar Blandi salon in NYC. “Avoid them if at all possible. But if you must, be sure to use a thermal protectant. These leave-in treatments protect hair from high heats and usually have vitamins to strengthen hair, as well.”

“Like everything else, great hair starts from the inside out,” Kyle says. “Start taking a hair, skin and nail vitamin such as Biotin. Phyto makes a complex vitamin, that contains biotin and fish oil. Also Viviscal makes a great supplement. Different vitamins work better for different people. You can try a few or just take them all (like me).”