New Playboy Playmate Claims She Had Steamy Trump Affair While Marla Maples Was Pregnant

Barbara Moore, a former Playboy centerfold, claims she & Donald Trump allegedly began a six-month affair starting in March of 1993! Read about her shocking claims here!

Yet another Playboy Playmate is claiming that she and Donald Trump, 71, allegedly had an affair that spanned from March, 1993 to September, 1993. In an interview with DailyMail.com, Barbara Moore, 49, asserts that while Donald’s then-fiancee Marla Maples, 54, was pregnant with Tiffany Trump, 24, that the model and Trump allegedly had a steamy affair that lasted half a year. Not only that, but Moore claims that Donald allegedly was a “great lover” and a “true gentleman.” Apparently, this alleged tryst went down at Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower. Not only was she reportedly photographed in a bikini at the Mar-a-Lago estate, she allegedly also took a picture of Donald flexing his muscles poolside.

Moore has apparently decided to come forward with her story after numerous press requests. After she was named in fellow Playboy model Karen McDougal‘s legal documents she filed, Moore was motivated to set the record straight. She told the Daily Mail, “It was a passionate affair, he was a great lover and a gentleman. But at the time I didn’t know he was with someone else, let alone engaged to Marla Maples and it was only recently I learned she was pregnant at the time. This has shocked me, but I don’t hold it against Donald, he was a great lover and I think he’s a great president.”

Recently, Karen had a bombshell interview on CNN in which she broke down in tears while talking about her alleged affair with Trump. When it comes to what she would say to Melania, Karen said, “That’s a tough one… What can you say except, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me. I’m sorry.’” We’ll keep you posted on how Trump responds to these new allegations.