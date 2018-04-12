Nicki Minaj Accuses Haters Of Stealing Her Looks & Sound On Explosive New Track: Is It Cardi B?

Whoa! Nicki Minaj has blessed us with not one, but two new songs, and on ‘Barbie Tingz,’ she calls out people who ‘copy looks’ and ‘steal music.’ Is she firing shots at Cardi B?

Nicki Minaj is BACK! The 35-year-old dropped two new songs titled “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” today, April 12 on Beats 1! The two songs serve as her first solo releases of 2018, and her first time stepping on the scene since her hiatus from the spotlight. LISTEN to them below!

“Had to come off IG so they can’t stalk me,” Nicki says on “Barbie Tingz,” continuing, “All they do is copy looks, steal music too.” Could she be talking about Cardi B, 25, with whom she’s had beef for a few years now? The line in the song is also consistent with what Nicki told Zane Lowe during their interview. “I needed to focus…I wanted to go in the studio and have fun again. I didn’t want to see anything. I wasn’t only not posting, I took all forms of social media off my phone,” she admitted. “It gave me peace.”

Cardi famously began drama with Nicki when comparisons were drawn between them after “Bodak Yellow” became a hit. Rumors began circulating that Cardi and Nicki were shading each other, such as with Nicki’s track “No Frauds” and Cardi’s diss to a mystery woman during one live performance. Still, the rappers have denied that there’s beef between them, and they did end up teaming up for “MotorSport” with Migos.

Anyway, Nicki announced the tracks, along with the singles’ artwork, via social media on April 10. “I missed you @nickiminaj don’t ever do that again!!!!! Friday better hurry the f*ck up!” one fan commented on her Instagram in response. Well, Friday is here, and we can rest easy.

Okay, but where’s the album?! We’re ready!