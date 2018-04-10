Miley Cyrus Opens Elton John’s Grammy Salute With An Epic Performance Of ‘The Bitch Is Back’– Watch

Miley Cyrus’ Elton John tribute performance of ‘The B*tch Is Back’ was incredible, and we’re obsessed! Seriously, how good was that?!

Miley Cyrus, 25, lit up the stage at the Elton John: I’m Still Standing-A GRAMMY® Salute on April 10, but we knew she was going to kill it! The singer performed a cover of the iconic Elton John hit “The Bitch Is Back,” and she definitely did it justice. Even the king himself tweeted, “Here we go and what a way to star this #EltonSalute! @MileyCyrus gives her all to everything she does and she took the roof off with ‘The Bitch Is Back.’ Elton xo.” So sweet, right! On top of her outstanding performance, Miley looked incredible in a metallic jumpsuit with matching boots!

Alessia Cara, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and SZA will all be performing tonight as well, so keep tuning in! The special is being held to honor Elton John’s incredible career. Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Vince Gill and Don Henley, The Killers, Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, P!nk and Logic, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, and more also contributed covers to two albums full of Elton’s hits! Revamp and Restoration are available now.

Here we go and what a way to start this #EltonSalute! @MileyCyrus gives her all to everything she does and she took the roof off with ‘The Bitch Is Back’. Elton xo #EltonREVAMP pic.twitter.com/g4QcHSk3UT — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 11, 2018

“’It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” Elton said in a release. “As songwriters, [writing partner Bernie Taupin] and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”