‘Imposters’ Preview: Shelly Cohen Pays Maddie An Unexpected & Dangerous Visit

Shelly Cohen pays Maddie an unwanted visit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Thursday’s episode of ‘Imposters’! Things take a violent turn when she refuses to follow by his rules!

After the successful season 2 premiere of Bravo’s Imposters, we have a trilling preview to hold you over before episode 2 airs on Thursday at 10 PM ET/PT! The clip picks up where the end of the premiere left off when Shelly Cohen (played by Paul Adelstein) paid Maddie (Inbar Lavi) an unexpected and startling visit at her door step. Cohen demands she come with him after he taunts her about her cunning past. When Maddie tries to run escape, Cohen catches her and begins to choke her. When he thinks she’s about to go unconscious, Maddie, true to form, grabs a book and hits him over the head with it, giving her another chance to get away. And, it wasn’t just any ordinary book that just so happened to be on the kitchen counter…

Inside the book is a knife, strategically placed there incase of well, this kind of occurrence. Maddie then stabs Cohen in the stomach without thinking twice. This move allows her to escape the apartment, where she then sprints down the street, as an injured Cohen lags behind her. Will she make it out alive? — Watch below!

Bravo’s original scripted series , starring Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben and Stephen Bishop, returned for a second season on Thursday, April 5. Now, Maddie (Lavi), a persona-shifting con artist and the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heart-broken victims, Ezra (Heaps), Richard (Young) and Jules (Rendón) are on a brand new adventure this season that you don’t want to miss!

Imposters airs every Thursday at 10 PM ET/PT only on Bravo!