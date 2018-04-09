Killer Mike: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Tried To Shame MSNBC Host Joy Reid

Killer Mike is in hot water again. The rapper attempted to diss MSNBC host Joy Reid on Instagram, but he failed miserably. Here’s what you need to know about the situation and Killer Mike.

1. Killer Mike tried to shame MSNBC host Joy Reid and she fired back. Joy, 49, posted an Instagram photo of herself and two other women on April 8. She wrote that the two women “rocked the H&M for our Elgin Baylor shoot.” Killer Mike, 42, dissed her in the comments because he thought she was promoting H&M, the clothing company that received major backlash for posing a black child model in a sweatshirt that read, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” He wrote, “So Me doing an interview about black Gun Ownership with the NRA is ‘bad’ but u promoting a company that tagged a Black Child a Monkey is ‘good, cool, acceptable.'” Joy had previously slammed Killer Mike for his appearance in the NRA ad. However, Joy wasn’t talking about the clothing company at all. She was referring to “hair and makeup.” She responded: “The two women beside me in this pic did my hair (H) and makeup (M) for a shoot. … And here I was thinking you were an intellectual, and not just the guy who hangs out in the sunken place talking guns with the NRA’s ‘official black guy.'”

2. Killer Mike is an advocate of black gun ownership. The rapper appeared in an NRA TV video in March 2018 and defended gun ownership among black Americans. The video was released on the day of the March for Our Lives walk. He received some serious backlash from Joy and others, but he stood by his views. He did say that the NRA used his interview, which happened a week before the march, “to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support.”

3. The rapper support Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential election. He introduced Bernie at a Nov. 2015 campaign rally in Atlanta. Over the course of the election, Killer Mike delivered speeches, traveled with the campaign, and more.

4. Killer Mike has spoken out against police brutality and more. In response to the 2014 shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white cop, the rapper said he was “appalled that regular Americans are apathetic. I’m appalled that people choose to use the word ‘thug’ as a code word for ‘n-​-​-​-​-.’ I’m appalled at everyday citizens… When will we, as an American constituency, tell our politicians enough’s enough? Enough mayors supporting murderous police departments. Enough police chiefs having to give excuses for murderous police officers.”

5. He’s also an actor. In addition to his music, Killer Mike has appeared in the films 20 Funerals, Idlewild, and ATL.