Marlon Wayans Slams Kim Zolciak’s Insane Lips, Making A ‘White Chicks’ Joke At Her Expense

Marlon Wayans had no chill when he made Kim Zolciak and her lips the butt of his latest joke. He compared her to his ‘White Chicks’ character with this savage photo! And, Kim, along with her husband have responded!

Marlon Wayans, 45, just lost a few “fans” in the Zolciak-Biermann household, Kim Zolciak, 39, admitted, after she was the target of his latest joke. Following part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on Sunday, April 8, Wayans posted an unflattering screenshot photo of Zolciak to his Instagram page with this lewd caption. — “No we are not in production on ‘White Chicks 2’. The f–k?!” he wrote, in comparison to Zolciak’s appearance and his character, Marcus Copeland from the movie [as seen below]. Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 32, have both responded.

“Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you,” Zolciak wrote in the comments section of Wayans’ post. “This hurts but I guess it’s all for laughs,” she continued, adding an unsure emoji. Biermann took the the comments section as well, where his response hit a few heartstrings. “You should hope & pray that one day a grown man never takes this kind of dig at the expense of your daughter. Grow up dude,” the former NFL star wrote.

Marlon Wayans posts a photo of Kim Zolciak to Instagram as part of a White Chicks joke. Zolciak and her husband respond in the comments, provided by The Shade Room.

Wayans [left] appeared in the 2004 comedy White Chicks where he played an FBI agent who went undercover as a blonde socialite. Kim olciak is pictured on the right.