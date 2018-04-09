Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: See Her PDA Pics With Robert Pattinson In Their ‘Twilight’ Days

Happy birthday, K-Stew! The ‘Twilight’ actress turned 28 today, April 9, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at all of her PDA pics with Robert Pattinson!

Happy birthday Kristen Stewart! We’re throwing it back to the good ol’ days when she and co-star Robert Pattinson, 31, were a thing and we’re loving every minute of it! We figured this would be a great time to look back at their PDA, considering their new dating rumors and all! Rob and Kristen had an on and off relationship for four years, and fans were devastated when they broke up. We figured feelings had passed since Rob was engaged to now ex-fiancée FKA Twigs, and Kristen is still in a relationship with Stella Maxwell, but maybe not? We’re trying not to get too excited!

These two have shared plenty of PDA both on and off the big screen. They’ve attended tons of red carpet events together, looking madly in love, and spotted out together on numerous occasions. Kristen and Rob looked so cute together at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn premiere in 2014. They cozied up together on the carpet for pics, and were even caught whispering and giggling to each other in between interviews — how sweet! Kristen was no stranger to cuddling up close to Rob during events — they always looked completely in love.

Even cuter, they were spotted in 2013 attending a Halloween party together holding hands! Though they were wearing masks, we’re totally sure it was them. At Coachella in 2013, the couple was spotted engaging in some PDA in between sets and fans were living! We still shed a tear every time we remember their breakup. But who knows, maybe there’s a reconciliation on the horizon for these two!? Maybe they’ll celebrate Kristen’s birthday together!?

