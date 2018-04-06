‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Replaces Sammi Sweetheart With A Replica Sex Doll

The sex dolls are here! No, really. When the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ cast found out Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola wasn’t going to make it, they improvised.



Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, might not be thrilled after watching the season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In the first hour, Pauly D brings out a surprise for his roommates: a sex doll to replace Sammi! At first he totally freaks out his roommates because he brought the doll to Miami in what looks like a body bag. When he finally unveils what’s inside everyone screams because it really does look like there’s a woman’s body inside! But nope, it’s just a very creepy sex doll that looks entirely too much like Sammi. Yikes.

The doll is wearing booty denim shorts and a white tank top that reads, “I’m in a really good place right now,” which essentially mocks Sammi’s reasoning for not doing the show. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the doll also has a voice box that Pauly D pre-filled with clips of Sammi from the original Jersey Shore seasons. “Ron! Stop!” was one of them, as well as, “I’m the sweetest b*tch you’ll ever meet.”

Even though the doll had everyone laughing — and even Sammi’s ex, Ron Ortiz-Magro, joking about having sex with it — not everyone was amused. Deena Nicole Cortese, 31, who happens to be very close to Sam declared she wouldn’t be participating in anything that had to do with the sex doll. Before going to Miami, Deena made a promise to Sammi that she would defend her and make sure that she didn’t become the butt of the joke just because she wasn’t there. Did it work? Not really, but at least someone was on Sammi’s side!