Jennie Garth’s Third Husband Files For Divorce After Only 2 Years Of Marriage

Say it ain’t so! ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams have decided to call it quits. Here’s what we know.

It looks like actress Jennie Garth‘s third marriage has come to an end. Her husband Dave Abrams has filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. The couple were married in July of 2015, meaning they hadn’t made it to their third anniversary before deciding to pull the plug. Like Jennie, Dave is also an actor who’s best known for his work in television.

There’s a small upside to this tragic turn of event, the soon-to-be-exes have no children together. Jennie does have 3 daughters from her marriage to Peter Facinelli, another actor. Prior to their 2013 nuptials, she was also married to Daniel Clark from 1994 to 1996. A rep for Dave and Jennie confirmed that they were taking a break in November of 2017. Sadly, it appears that break has become permanent.

However, just 1 day before news of their divorce surfaced, Jennie sounded very optimistic while discussing co-parenting with her ex Peter at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar’s Grand Opening in LA on Thursday, April 5. “I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it. But it all works out in the end,” the 46-year-old stunner told Us Weekly.

“We as women forget about ourselves. And we take care of everyone else. And pretty soon, you don’t know who you are anymore,” she added. “I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.” Could she be hinting at what led to her divorce from Dave? If so, we’re glad to know she is pursuing her own happiness in this split.