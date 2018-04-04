Kendall Jenner’s Lips: See Her Pout’s Evolution Through The Years

Kendall Jenner has been in the public eye for most of her life, so naturally we’ve seen her beauty routine change from time to time. From bright colors to over-lined lips, the supermodel’s pout has undergone some updates over the years.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is a supermodel who’s part of a family full of beauty entrepreneurs, so she’s accustomed to switching up her look on the reg. One of her features that’s gotten a beauty overhaul every now and then is her plump pout. While her lips haven’t changed as dramatically as her sister Kylie Jenner‘s, she’s still experimented with over-lining her lips and experimenting with fun colors over the years.

If you look back through the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s beauty looks, you’ll notice that she’s relied heavily on nude or light pink lipsticks ever since she was a young teen. But as she’s gotten older and she became more successful as a model, she’s taken to trying out brighter colors like red and orange. She’s even donned a black lipstick for a few fashion shows.

But one of her most experimental looks occurred in Nov. 2016. While appearing on a live-stream with her sister, Kendall’s lips appeared bigger than they had ever been. Fans immediately flocked to social media to speculate on whether or not she had gotten lip fillers like Kylie. After the backlash, the lip-kit mogul came to her older sister’s defense, explaining that she just over-lined Kendall’s lips. “You guys, Kendall let me overline her lips today with lipliner, and now everyone thinks she’s had lip injections. I’m sorry, Kendall!” Kylie wrote on Snapchat.

In Jan. 2017, Kendall addressed the rumors that she’d had surgery on her app. “We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face,” she explained about the day her lips looked a bit larger. “I never wear lipliner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty.” She also added that people thought she had “full facial reconstruction” and immediately shut down the idea that she’d ever have her entire face done. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense,” she said.

But that didn’t stop people from questioning whether or not she’s had work done. On April 3, fans started to wonder whether she had gotten plastic surgery after her hairstylist posted a photo of her with fuller cheeks and lips. But let’s be real: it was probably just a Snapchat filter.

Whether Kendall rocks a bold lip or has Kylie over-line them for her, her pout will always be on point. But we can appreciate her consistent commitment to rocking a nude lip. Click through the gallery above to see Kendall’s lip evolution!