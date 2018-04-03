Vivian Eyo-Ephraim: 5 Things On The Plus Size Bikini Model Women Are Falling In Love With

Yas Queen! ASOS has a gorgeous new plus-size model, and the world is OBSESSED! Here’s everything you need to know about Vivian Eyo-Ephraim.

Watch out world, Vivian Eyo-Ephraim is about to take over. ASOS just released their 2018 swimwear line, and online shoppers are obsessing over their newest plus-size model. In the campaign, Vivian is pictured rocking a sexy yellow bikini, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks. Plus, the decision to highlight Vivian pushes body positivity, which is so necessary in today’s society. “I think this is the first time I have ever looked at a bikini model, and thought ‘maybe I could wear one too,'” a fan tweeted on March 28. In just one day, Vivian has become such an inspiration! And because of her sudden rise to fame, we think it’s important you learn more about her! Take a look below.

She’s honored by the outpour her campaign has caused! “Thank you ALL so much for the messages, the likes, the comments, the retweets, everything!!! I’m truly appreciative, shocked, excited & cannot wait to represent more women & make everyone even more proud,” Vivian captioned an Instagram post. You go, girl! She’s 20-years-old! Vivian’s birthday is on May 17. Vivian hosts a radio show. In 2017, she asked her followers to “Download ‘TuneIn Radio’ app & search 101.1 Naija FM.” She’s live every Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. What can’t she do?! She’s a huge Nicki Minaj fan! Even more reason to love her, right? She posted a photo of the gorgeous rapper and captioned it “Mum.” She’s represented by Bridge Models. Bridge is a curve and plus-size model agency with headquarters in London.

Take a look at photos of Vivian in the gallery above! We can’t wait to see her career continue to blossom this year!