‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds: Everything You Need To Know About The New Save Feature & More

‘The Voice’ is changing the game during the knockout rounds! Here’s what you need to know before watching the next episode of the competition!

For the first time ever, each coach on The Voice will get a save during the knockout rounds. This means that the coaches will get one chance to keep an artist that did not win the knockout round on their team. However, with the steal button in play, this new save feature will take the competition to a whole new level. If a coach presses their steal button, the contestant then decides whether or not they want to stay with their coach or go to a new team. The Voice is raising the stakes with each and every episode!

There will be three episodes of the knockout rounds before the live shows. In addition to the save feature, the coaches will bring back former Voice champions! Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope, 28, will be a key adviser for Kelly Clarkson, 35. Season 9 winner Jordan Smith, 24, will help out Adam Levine, 39. Season 12 winner Chris Blue, 28, will be an adviser for Alicia Keys, 37, the most recent winner, and the highest charting knockout performer ever, Chloe Kohanski, 24, will join Blake Shelton , 41,.Talk about a Voice reunion of epic proportions!

The April 2 episode will feature a number of great knockout performances. NBC leaked one knockout round on March 31 between Team Adam’s Jackie Foster and Mia Boostrom. They’re going head-to-head on stage singing Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” and “Wade in the Water.” Jackie and Mia have two totally different voices — Jackie has a punk rock vibe, while Mia’s voice is bluesy and soulful. Will Adam use his save button to keep both Jackie and Mia? You’ll just have to tune in to see what happens! The Voice season 14 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.