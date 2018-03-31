Emily B: 5 Things To Know About Fabolous’ GF Whose Teeth He Allegedly Knocked Out

Fabolous was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Emily B. Not sure who she is? Here’s 5 things to know about her!

Fabolous and Emily B have been making headlines after the former allegedly assaulted the latter and got himself arrested for it. While you may be familiar with the rapper, you might not know too much about his girlfriend. Here are five things you should know about Emily Bustamante:

1. She’s reportedly had her two front teeth knocked out by Fabolous. On March 28, Fabolous turned himself in after being charged for aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. A few days later, North Jersey released information from court documents recounting the alleged incident between the pair. An affidavit of probable cause said that on March 7, Emily was punched in the face by her boyfriend multiple times which caused “severe damage to her two front teeth. The court documents also stated that she ended up losing both teeth due to the damage.

2. She’s been dating Fabolous on-and-off for 15 years. The couple met in 2002, and she explained their first encounter in an interview with VIBE. “He asked where I was from, and said that I should visit him next time I’m in New York,” she recalled. “I gave him my number and watched him store it in his sidekick as “Emily VA.” I felt like, Wow, he’s only going to know my for my state. I never asked for his number, I felt if it was meant to be, he would call me. We stayed in touch on the phone and when he finally came back to VA to do a show, he called and invited me. We spoke every day from then on and saw each other often.”

3. She’s been on Love & Hip Hop: New York. She joined the show in 2011, and got onto it through her friend and stylist, Misa Taylor. “Misa Hilton had reached out to me. She was originally apart of the cast, and she told me about the show. She knew Mona [Scott-Young] and told me that I should take a meeting with them to see what it was about,” Emily revealed in a 2011 interview with VIBE Vixen. “You know, I look up to Misa. She’s been a stylist in the game for many years and we’re kind of in the same position. She used to be with Puff and created her own image from that, and when she moved on, she still continued to be a stylist and do what she had to do.” She also noted that after she signed onto the show, Misa took a different offer elsewhere. “And that’s how I came on,” she added. “I didn’t know coming in that so much would be about Fab. I really thought it would be more about lifestyle and my career and living in the city…”

4. She’s a mom of three. She has a 19-year-old daughter named Taina Williams. She also has two sons — Johan Jackson, 10, and Jonas, 2, — whom she shares with Fabolous.

5. She’s a shoe designer. The Puerto Rican and Dominican beauty launched her shoe line Emily B. for ZigiNY in 2013.