Jeremy Meeks’ Estranged Wife Reveals He Still Had Sex With Her While Seeing Chloe Green

In an explosive interview, the ‘Hot Felon’s ex revealed that they hooked up in the shower after he started seeing Chloe Green!

Melissa Meeks, the ex-wife of “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, 34, just revealed in a new interview that, even after reports surfaced of his relationship with the heiress Chloe Green, 25, and his request for a divorce, they continued to carry on a romantic relationship! Of course, this came after denials of the illicit relationship to his then-wife. “I noticed he had started following this Chloe Green on his Instagram account and asked him who she was. He told me she was his manager’s business partner,” Melissa told Daily Mail about her initial suspicions that her husband was seeing Chloe behind her back. “I asked if he was seeing her, and straight away he said no. Three or four days later, the pictures on the boat came out.”

Photos of Jeremy and Chloe kissing on a yacht off the coast of Turkey surfaced on July 1, and the images deeply affected Melissa. “When he came back around July 4, he came to the house to take the boys. I was hardly functioning. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I was a mess. He said he was sorry for the way it came out and that he didn’t mean to hurt me,” she continued. “He told me he wanted a divorce, but a few days later he came to the house and we went swimming with the kids. I went upstairs for a shower. He came up to shower and one thing led to another. Emotions were running pretty high, and we ended up sleeping together.”

At the time, Melissa said that the Hot Felon “swore” to her that “he hadn’t slept with Chloe and said he’d be back the next day to talk.” But the following day he collected his things and took off to Los Angeles where he filed for legal separation and hung out with his now-girlfriend. Melissa asserts that Jeremy and Chloe met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017, and although he’s told her nothing happened with the heiress until a trip to Turkey in June, she “noticed the difference” in him since the initial meeting. In the following weeks after Cannes, they would “have arguments and he’d say he wanted a divorce, then the next moment he’d be on the phone saying how much he loved me, and that he didn’t want to break up our family,” Melissa said. “Emotionally it was very difficult, but he never said ‘this is over — I’m moving out’ until those boat pictures happened.”