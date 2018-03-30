Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama Slams Cardi B For ‘Petty’ Lyrics That Seem To Be About Her Newborn Daughter
Clapping back! Celina Powell, Offset’s alleged baby mama, is responding to Cardi B lyrics that appear to call her and her baby out! EXCLUSIVE details!
As you probably already know by now, Cardi B, 25, has just dropped a brand-new single — titled “Be Careful“! In it, she raps: “F**k him, suck his d**k, you would’ve been pissed/But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of b*tch/And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with/Don’t make me sick, n*gga.” This is interesting because a woman named Celina Powell claims to have given birth to Cardi’s fiance Offset‘s, 26, baby girl just a week ago — named Karma. Coincidence? Celina doesn’t think so!
Celina gave birth to her daughter on March 23. “Karma Kiari You came early & mommy LOVESSSSS you 03/23/18 best day of my whole life,” she wrote on her since-deleted Instagram account. And, as we EXCLUSIVELY reported, she plans to have Offset served with a court-ordered DNA test. As for Cardi, she appears to be shrugging off any speculation that her new track is actually referencing real events.
A fan called out Offset on Instagram regarding infidelity allegations, the rapstress herself responded: “chill maa , I’m a woman ,i rap about different things different feelings ,Music is art nothing personal .Besides i don’t think he will tell me drop this record if it was personal s*** .Its all love over here.”