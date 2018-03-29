Who Is Laura Ingraham? 5 Things To Know About Fox Host Who Mocked Parkland Survivor

Fox News host, Laura Ingraham is under fire for mocking Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg on Twitter, saying he’s whining over not being accepted to certain colleges. Here’s 5 facts about her.

1. Laura Ingraham, 54, a Republican, is a Connecticut native. — She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor at the University of Virginia School of Law. Ingraham is a breast cancer survivor, which reports have claimed led to the demise of her engagement to Chicago businessman James V. Reyes in May 2005. Ingraham’s also been romantically linked to liberal broadcaster Keith Olbermann, former New Jersey Democratic Senator Robert Torricelli and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

2. She is a TV and radio talk show host, an author and a political commentator. — Ingraham hosts the nationally syndicated radio show, The Laura Ingraham Show. She is also the editor-in-chief of LifeZette, a cultural and political web destination for conservatives and independents, according to her official website. Ingraham is a longtime Fox News contributor. Her show, The Ingraham Angle premiered on October 30, 2017. She is the author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Obama Diaries, Power to the People, Shut Up & Sing, and The Hillary Trap.

3. She has three children. — Ingraham adopted a little girl, Maria Caroline, from Guatemala in 2008. In July 2009 she adopted a 13-month-old boy, Michael Dmitri. Then, two years later in June 2011, she announced that she adopted another 13-month-old boy, Nikolai Peter; Both from Russia.

4. Here’s why Ingraham’s under fire: She mocked Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg for not getting into several colleges. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she said. “(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)” Ingraham tweeted on Wednesday, March 28 in response to a story about Hogg’s rejection from four different colleges. — Major backlash followed, with author Stephen King even tweeting that Ingraham “needs a few classes in compassion.”

When Hogg discovered Ingraham’s tweet, he called on his Twitter followers to contact advertisers for Ingraham’s prime time show on Fox, which included a list of 12 companies, including AT&T, All State and Wayfair. As a result of Hogg’s viral tweet, Nutrish, the Rachael Ray-partnered dog food brand, TripAdvisor and Wayfair pulled the plug on their advertisements on Ingraham’s show.

5. Ingraham has since issued an apology. — She took to Twitter on March 29, tweeting, “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2)”.

In a second tweet she added: “… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how “poised” he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH,” along with the link to the interview she conducted with Hogg, following the Parkland shooting.