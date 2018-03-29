‘Mom’s Jaime Pressly: Jill’s Relapse Will Be ‘Pretty Traumatic’ For Her

Jill suffered a relapse on the March 8 episode of ‘Mom,’ and she’s got a troubling time ahead of her. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Jaime Pressly about Jill’s ‘heavy’ storyline and more.

Mom returns March 29 after a three-week hiatus. On the last episode, Jill (Jaime Pressly) had a relapse after her inner-strength coach Miranda (Kristin Chenoweth) gave her some bad advice. Things aren’t going to get any easier for Jill, Jaime teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s pretty traumatic for Jill,” Jaime told HollywoodLife at Mom’s PaleyFestLA event on March 24. “She hits the wall. It’s heavy. That’s all I can say.”

Thankfully, she’s going to get a lot of support from those closest to her. “She’s going to lean on all four of the women, as they always do,” Jaime continued. “They’re all really strong, beautifully flawed women, and they all stick together no matter what. They’ve always got each other’s backs, which is really nice to see and awesome that I got to be a part of a show that was doing the women’s movement before the women’s movement happened.”

Mom addresses real-life issues like addiction and recovery in such a real, raw way, which sets it apart from other comedies on TV today. “It’s a lot like the shows I grew up watching, where all the comedy comes from real-life drama and people aren’t afraid to end on a low note or dramatic note instead of hitting a punchline every second,” Jaime said. She’s even had fans reach out to her on Twitter or Instagram and tell her how much the show’s helped them. “It feels good to be a part of something that helps people, to be honest,” Jaime said.

As for season 6 hopes, Jaime’s is “just that we come back. I think that’s everybody’s hope.” Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.