Stars Who’ve Worn Lingerie On The Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More

A sexy piece of lingerie can elevate a red carpet look to the next level. We’ve got Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and more stars who have turned underwear into evening wear.

There’s nothing sexier than lacy lingerie, which is why so many stars have taken to wearing it as a red carpet staple. Of course the Kardashian-Jenner ladies know this better than anyone, as Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, Khloe, 33, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, have all rocked various lingerie looks on the red carpet. Sometimes it comes off as sleek and sophisticated, as Kourt wore a sexy white bralette underneath a white power suit to the 2016 NBC upfronts, and Kenny has rocked a black satin bralette and trousers several times on red carpets. The model has also taken to wearing see-through evening gowns that flash black underwear. Hey, she is a La Perla spokeswoman after all!

The K/J’s aren’t the only sisters who also rock lingerie on red carpets. Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, both are Victoria’s Secret models and have taken bra and panty looks in front of plenty of step and repeat walls. Gigi was a trendsetter, wearing a black lace strapless bra under a white suit to the 2014 AMA’s, while Bella rocked a thong underneath a see-through nude sequin gown to celebrate the 2016 VS Fashion Show.

Mariah Carey, 48, literally wore nothing but lingerie on a 2016 Las Vegas red carpet to celebrate a DJ’ing gig at the Mirage. She shocked fans when she showed up wearing a black lace bodice, matching black underwear and thigh-high stockings clipped on via a garter belt. The songbird wore a black leather motorcycle jacket on top, but her booty and boobs were spilling out for everyone to see, which from the smile on her face looked like that was the exact purpose of the racy outfit.

Starlet Ariel Winter, 20, loves wearing bra tops out and about as street wear and the Modern Family actress has opted to flash her chest in bralettes on the red carpet as well. She wore a racy black lace number to a 2016 pre-Emmy Awards bash that turned plenty of heads. Singer Ariana Grande, 24, has made lingerie bodice tops and bras a staple in her red carpet wardrobe, as has Demi Lovato, 25, who wore a black bra with a lace lingerie panel over it along with a black pantsuit to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

And how could we ever forget the goddess that is Selena Gomez, 25, when she showed up at the 2013 MTV VMA’s in a navy blue Atelier Versace gown with peek-a-boo front where the fabric peeled down to reveal a lacy see-though lingerie bodice underneath. At the time it was Sel’s raciest red carpet look ever and still holds up to this day as one of her most iconic dresses. You can check out our gallery of stars who wore lingerie on the red carpet, here.