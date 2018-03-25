Selena Gomez Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Sexy Red Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Selena Gomez took a fashion risk when she stepped out in a wrap skirt with a daringly high slit. She narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. See the pic!

Selena Gomez, 25, always makes impeccable style choices, but her latest one was a bit more adventurous than we’re used to seeing from her. While the majority of her look was pretty tame — she rocked a white and red graphic crop top and a cross necklace — her skirt added a bit of dramatic flair to the ensemble. She donned a red wrap skirt that had a tendency to open as she walked, and the high slit nearly exposed her. Luckily the “Wolves” singer avoided the potential wardrobe malfunction and pulled off the look with ease while heading to celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy in Hollywood on March 24. Check out her cool look below!

Selena’s been stepping out of her comfort zone this week, not only with her fashion, but with her actions. She made a rare political statement ahead of the March For Our Lives on March 24 by supporting the protest on Instagram, but then took it one step further on the actual day of the demonstration. After the global protest against gun violence neared its end, the 13 Reasons Why producer shared a few photos of her attending one of the sister marches in Los Angeles. In one of them, she proudly posed beside a fellow protestor.

“I don’t want this to just be an Instagram post anymore,” she captioned the pic, along with a few other images from the event. “PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I’m going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives#notjustahashtag.” Getting political isn’t something we typically see from Selena, so lending her voice to this important cause was definitely a welcome change.