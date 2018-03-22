Jaina Lee Ortiz: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing ‘Station 19’s Badass Heroine

‘Station 19’ is making its big debut March 22 on TGIT. The lead character, Andy Herrera, is played by the amazing Jaina Lee Ortiz. Here’s what you need to know before watching!

1. She is Shondaland’s newest TGIT heroine! Station 19 is the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. On the show, Jaina, 31, plays Andy Herrera, a confident firefighter of Seattle Fire Station 19. She’s also the daughter of Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), the head of the firehouse. Her father inspired Andy to become a firefighter, and he serves as a mentor to Andy and her on-again, off-again flame, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon). Andy is fierce and determined, much like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who pops up in the premiere.

2. She rose to fame playing Detective Annalise Villa on Rosewood. Jaina starred alongside Morris Chestnut on the FOX police drama Rosewood. The show was cancelled after two seasons. She also had a recurring role on the USA Network drama Shooter. Jaina made a cameo in the hilarious comedy Girls Trip.

3. She almost won the second season of the reality show Scream Queens. Jaina competed in challenges with other aspiring actress in hopes of winning the prize of a role in an upcoming movie. She was the first runner-up.

4. She was a professional salsa dancer! Jaina danced professionally for 14 years. “My dancing was basically the inspiration for my dream to be an actor,” she told Backstage. “I loved the idea of being on stage and performing. However, three minutes wasn’t enough. And so, the discipline of dance has taught me, with rehearsals and putting in constant hard work, that I was able to transfer that work ethic into acting. And I knew to be the best performer, I had to practice”

5. She’s married! Jaina’s husband is Brad Marques, who is a writer on FOX’s The Gifted.