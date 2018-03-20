Fifth Harmony Vows To ‘Come Back’ After Solo Hiatus: They Won’t Be One Direction

While Fifth Harmony members are taking a hiatus for solo projects, they plan to reunite as a group again in a few years. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Harmonizers were left heartbroken on March 19 when the ladies of Fifth Harmony revealed they are taking a hiatus as a group to pursue solo projects. Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Normani, 21, said in a statement that they hope to return to being a girl group again one day, but fans are fearing they’ll pull a One Direction and focus on their solo careers without ever getting back together. Don’t worry 5H’ers, because they will reunite. “The girls are determined to come back after their solo hiatus even if it takes a few years. They know the timing is right because they are doing it on their own terms,” a source close to the ladies tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They all talked about it as well and are on the same page unlike when Camila (Cabello) left them high and dry. The sisterhood they all gained from Camila’s exit proved the bond they have is strong and also proved they can do their own thing. That is why they are very interested in seeing that solo success flourish,” our insider continues. The group thanked fans for their support in a March 19 Twitter post, and said that after six years together, they needed to be “authentic” and try out their luck as solo artists.

“Everyone has to remember they didn’t start as a group, they all wanted solo glory. So they are going to attempt it but also want to be the group that comes back. They feel if they have single success they can all come back bigger than ever and end up doing both,” our source adds. The group was formed on The X-Factor in 2012, as the five solo contestants were put together as a quintet. Even the band’s name was selected by viewers online! Now the women hope to strike it big as the solo artists they originally wanted to be. Camila, 21, has had massive success as a solo artist after leaving the band in 2016. She scored a number one hit with “Havana” and has a sweet upcoming gig, opening for Taylor Swift, 28, on her 2018 reputation stadium tour.

Hopefully the other ladies find solo success while still finding their way back to each other as bandmates. One Direction claimed they were going on an 18 month hiatus and how long has that been now? Their last performance was in Dec. of 2015 and they’ve showed no signs of getting back together, as they’re thriving in their careers as solo artists.