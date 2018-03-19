The 28 Sexiest Photos Of Selena Gomez Rocking Bikinis

Does anyone look cuter than Selena Gomez in a bikini? Nope! You have to see these hot pics of Sel looking like a total beach babe in her best bikinis ever.

After seeing Selena Gomez look absolutely stunning in Sydney, we couldn’t help but want to revisit the other times she rocked the hell out of a bikini. The singer/actress, 25, was spotted relaxing on the deck of a yacht just off the coast of Australia on March 18, wearing a mismatched two-piece swimsuit. We love the combo of the bright red triangle top and tiny black bottoms. She looked so cute! Justin Bieber doesn’t know what he’s missing out on!

One of our favorite Selena bikini moments is when she rocked a black and white one while on vacation with Cara Delevingne in 2014. The besties relaxed in sunny St. Tropez with their friend Tommy Chiabra on a yacht and looked like they were having the best time. Selena kept things casual by wearing a simple black bikini top and white shorts. It’s exceptionally hard to pull off wearing white swimwear, but Selena passed with flying colors. It’s such a cute suit!

Remember when Selena starred in the (classic, don’t @ us) movie Spring Breakers? While her character bowed out before the crime spree commenced, she spent the majority of her onscreen time in an array of candy-colored bikinis. The sweet college student looked so good in mismatched neon duds. One standout look featured a bright orange top and bedazzled, turquoise bottoms. Another was a pair of lime green shorts with a bright blue bikini top. These examples are really just the beginning of Selena’s extensive bikini stash.

Scroll through our gallery above to see more of Selena’s best bikinis, including the sexy one she just wore t0 go yachting in Sydney — without JB.