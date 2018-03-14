Mariah Lynn: 5 Thing To Know About The Woman Safaree Samuels Cozied Up To On ‘L&HH’ Reunion

Mariah Lynn and Safaree made out in a hot tub in a never-before-seen clip that aired during the ‘L&HH’ reunion on March 12, and it was beyond steamy! Here’s everything you need to know about the sexy woman.

Mariah Lynn, 26, and Safaree Samuels, 36, once had a hardcore make-out session in a hot tub back in the day, and fans went wild when the archived footage was aired on the Love and Hip-Hop New York reunion episode. It might have been all in the past, but you have to admit it they had chemistry! Watch the explosive clip here, and see five fast facts about Mariah below.

1. Mariah Lynn hails from Newark, NJ. She’s a rapper, songwriter and reality TV personality, best known for starring on the show Love & Hip Hop: New York. She joined the main cast during season 6.

2. As a musician, Mariah Lynn has been relatively successful. Some of her most popular songs are “Once Upon a Time” and “Never B*tch.” She’s also collaborated with Remy Ma, OfficialJL, Pariz, Yohamana and Tina Bugati.

3. She’s a huge risk-taker when it comes to her style! Mariah often dyes her hair and rocked every color possible, including blue, rainbow ombre, platinum blonde and purple. It’s currently pink, a la Kim Kardashian!

4. Mariah Lynn has a complicated dating history. She’s been through the ringer with Rich Dollaz, then Cisco Rosado, then James R. on Love & Hip Hop. For those of you who are wondering, she did reveal on the reunion that her hot tub moment with Safaree was simply to make Dreamdoll jealous!

5. She’s a selfie pro. Like most reality stars, Mariah has it down to a science. Click through the gallery, attached, to see some of her best shots!

New York has wrapped up, but if you want more, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns Monday at 8/7c on VH1.