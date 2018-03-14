Bow Wow Raps About Chris Brown Feud On New Song — But Breezy Has No Idea What He’s Talking About

Can you have a feud if it’s only one party beefing? Bow Wow is coming at Chris Brown in a new single and Breezy has no idea why he’s pissed at him.

There’s nothing like a good rap feud, but in the case of Bow Wow‘s new song he’s referring to an alleged beef with onetime pal Chris Brown, 28, and Breezy is completely clueless about why he’s coming for him. The 31-year-old rapper/actor — real name Shad Moss — dropped a track called “Drunk Off Ciroc/Emotional” and makes some pointed disses at his former collaborator. The problem is, Chris isn’t aware that there were any problems between them!

Bow Wow raps the bars: “I skipped a show just so I could see you Chris/Day ones, me and you been through a lot of sh*t/No matter what you gonna always be my little brother/And it kill me when we in public and we ain’t speaking to each other/ This sh*t crazy/Oh my fault, Brown, this shit brazy/We grown men, let’s turn this sh*t around.” So it sure seems like Shad has major issues with Breezy. That’s news to Chris as he wrote, “I’M CONFUSED… U good bro?” in comments on The Shade Room.

In a video response Shad said that he recorded the song when he was “very vulnerable” and that “as an artist the best way to express ourselves is when we write. I was drunk off Circoc in the studio and I just started going and the record just came about and everything I’m talking about is just how I felt. It’s real I said is just real content.” Wait, so he’s saying he laid down the lines about Chris while he was drunk?! He then confusingly added in the comments that, “Never had a beef with my bro! And never will. Ever!” in all caps to drive the point home. So if there’s no feud, why did he rap like there was one?

This wouldn’t be the first time Bow Wow made allegations that left fans confused. In December of 2017 he claimed to have once dated Kim Kardashian, 36, and fans dragged him hard for telling a tall tale. He also go busted pretending to fly on a private jet in an Instagram post when someone on a commercial flight shared a pic of him sitting in coach at the time he was supposed to be living large on his own plane. Now he’s rapping about a beef with Chris and even Breezy has no idea where it’s coming from. What’s the deal Shad?

Sadly Bow Wow’s comeback song doesn’t seem to be a big hit, as a day after dropping on YouTube it’s only had 447 views and a mere 7 thumb’s ups.