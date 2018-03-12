Taylor Swift Considers Joe Alwyn ‘Husband Material’: Why Their Relationship Is ‘Perfect’

Taylor Swift feels so confident about her serious relationship with Joe Alwyn that she thinks they could be married in the future. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Are there wedding bells in the future?! Taylor Swift, 28, loves being with beau Joe Alwyn, 27, and feels they are headed in the right direction when it comes to a future together. “Taylor definitely sees Joe as husband material, although neither of them are in that headspace right now,” a source close to Taylor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Taylor and Joe’s relationship is perfect—it’s built completely on mutual respect and trust, and they are totally, madly, in love. There’s zero drama between them, and they are truly best friends as well as lovers.” Aw! We have to admit that although Tay has been very private about her relationship with Joe, when they are seen together, they look super happy and in love.

Taylor’s definitely had her fair share of rocky relationships but it seems Joe is different from what she’s used to. “It’s the exact kind of relationship Taylor has always striven for, and she is incredibly happy with Joe,” the source continued. “Everything is just ‘right’ between them—they totally champion each other, and both give each other the space and independence they need, but all the love and support they require too. Taylor’s friends have never seen her this happy with a guy before, everyone believes that she’s finally found ’the one.'”

Tay and Joe have been dating for over a year now and since most of Tay’s songs on her album, Reputation, seem to be about her hunky blond man, we’re pretty sure she’s absolutely smitten. The two lovebirds were recently spotted on a romantic hike in L.A. and the “Delicate” singer couldn’t help but hold onto Joe throughout the outing.

We’re so happy Taylor’s finally found a love she feels confident about! We can’t wait to see where they go from here!