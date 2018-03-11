‘The Royals’ Recap: A Fan Favorite Character Is Shot & Left For Dead

Our favorite TV royal family is back! The season 4 premiere featured Liam and Cyrus teaming up and one character’s life was left in grave danger!

The Royals season 4 picks up right where we left off last season, in the wake of Robert’s coronation. Liam is standing at Cyrus’s door asking for his help. Cyrus still has his gun pointed at Liam and fires it. Thankfully, Cyrus misses, but it’s a close one. Liam explains why he’s here. Liam thinks that Robert and Ted were working together, and Robert paid Ted to kill their father. The island was Robert’s perfect alibi. Liam wants Cyrus to help him prove this. Cyrus doesn’t think Liam has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Robert, but Liam is adamant. He wants to defeat his brother.

Helena is still furious with Robert for firing Spencer. Robert claims he has a good excuse for letting Spencer go: he was protecting his mother. Spencer was planning to write a tell-all. Once Robert drops “jiggy pudding,” Helena understands. “Why does everyone think the worst of me?” Robert asks. Robert notes that Colin York, an important voice in Parliament, is back in town. Helena thinks Robert is trying to pimp her out to a married politician. “I have an issue with you sleeping with the help, not sleeping with people who can help,” Robert says.

Meanwhile, Eleanor is going away with Sebastian to build boutique hotels. Before she leaves, she urges Liam to stay away from Kathryn. He says the same thing to her about Jasper. The main reason Eleanor is leaving the palace is to get away from Jasper for a little while. Starting up “Hoteleanor” gives Eleanor the chance to really see the world for the first time. Liam does go to visit Kathryn, who says she’s going away for a while to avoid Robert.

Willow has done a great job with Robert’s social media. He notices all her efforts and tells her that he hasn’t forgotten about his list of potential brides. She’s at the top of his list. Willow opens up about Robert’s list to Liam, who believes it’s just another way for Robert to get under his skin. Willow gets pissed at Liam for thinking this is all about him.

An angry Liam runs to Cyrus. Finally, Cyrus comes around to the idea. “I recognize something in you I can work with,” Cyrus says. For Liam, it’s not about getting the crown. It’s about Robert not having it. If Liam finds out he’s right about Robert, he vows to kill his own brother. Liam has officially crossed over to the dark side.

Master Plans

Over the next 8 weeks, Liam and Cyrus have been partying and getting wasted. Liam thinks they’re not making any progress, but Cyrus has been plotting the whole time. The restaurant where they’ve been drinking away theirr days employs a waitress who is the daughter of a banker Robert may have used to pay Ted. Cyrus stresses that Liam needs to get up close and personal with this waitress to get answers.

Willow finally tells Robert that she doesn’t want to be on his list of brides. Sounds a little backwards, amirite? But Robert seems to have genuine feelings for this girl. He gives her an elephant necklace and wants to take her on a date.

While she’s away, Eleanor struggles with being lonely. Jasper is struggling, too. He misses Eleanor. But he’s staying busy being one of Robert’s guards. Robert is planning on making a speech in a part of south London that’s not very safe, and he asks Jasper to assemble a team.

The weeks continue to go by, and Liam has started dating the waitress, Greta. She invites him to a weekend with her parents. He’s so close to getting answers! He tries to warn Willow about Robert, but she’s not having it.

Eleanor goes for a walk and gets held at knifepoint. Thankfully, Rosie saves her. This close call causes Eleanor to reflect about her feelings for Jasper. She’s been ignoring her letters from Jasper. He’s been writing to her and telling her that he loves her. Jasper has singlehandedly kept the Jaspenor flame burning. We are not worthy of him.

To keep her occupied, Robert wants Helena to start planning a royal wedding. Cyrus reminds Helena that once Robert takes a bride, she’s out. He’s set his sights on Willow as his bride. He loves her goodness. Is he really falling for her, or is he just playing her? She agrees to have a drink with him. Let’s hope Robert isn’t sending Willow down the rabbit hole.

‘I’m Home & Can’t Wait To See You’

On the way to his speech, Robert stresses to Jasper that his focus needs to be on protecting the king and staying away from Eleanor. Robert knows that Jasper has been writing to Eleanor. He keeps talking about how Jasper needs to be by his side today and “things have a way of working themselves out.” What are you up to, Robert?

Robert speaks to a rowdy south London crowd. His speech is great and inspiring. However, the atmosphere is still volatile. Jasper tells Robert that they should leave, and then shots ring out. Jasper tackles Robert to the ground.

Simultaneously, Eleanor comes home and texts Jasper, “I’m home and can’t wait to see you.” He doesn’t get the message because he’s been SHOT! He’s bleeding out on the podium while chaos runs rampant all around him. The mirroring image of Jasper lying on the ground bleeding and Eleanor lying on her bed at the palace is gut-wrenching. It’s time to start your support groups for Jaspenor. Things don’t look good for him.