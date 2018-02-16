‘Irreplaceable You’: Michiel Huisman Reveals Why The Movie’s Love Story Is ‘So Romantic’ & Unique

‘Irreplaceable You’ star Michiel Huisman tells us EXCLUSIVELY what he loves most about Abbie and Sam’s relationship and talks his transformation for the movie!

Michiel Huisman stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the tear-jerking romantic dramedy Irreplaceable You, which is available on Netflix now. The actor, best known for his roles on Game of Thrones and The Age of Adaline, plays Sam in the Netflix film. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Michiel at the New York City premiere of Irreplaceable You about what attracted him to the role. “First of all, I thought it was a great opportunity to be a part of something that was close to a comedy, and I’ve never done anything like it, so I wanted to be a part of that badly. I think my character is way more nerdy and different, which was appealing to me. I thought he was a super charming character without being an obvious hunk or anything.” Sam’s look is a far cry from Daario Naharis!

In the movie, Abbie and Sam are engaged to be married, and their life takes a sudden turn when Abbie is diagnosed with cancer. Their love story is the center of Irreplaceable You, and Michiel was moved by one sweet aspect of their relationship. “The thing that always struck me was that they met when they were kids, when they were 10 years old,” he continued. “And the way that was portrayed in the movie is just amazing, and I always thought that was so romantic. They weren’t just high school sweethearts. They were elementary school sweethearts.”

Michiel notes the movie is the perfect escape and will find its way into your heart. “I think it will provide you with an hour and half of laughter and definitely a couple of tears,” he told HollywoodLife. “It will transport you away from all the other stuff that’s going on in our world right now. It’s a sweet story about love and the perfect movie to watch with friends or loved one. It’s important to find the humor in dark times.”

