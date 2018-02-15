Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Making Everyone Wear Medical Masks Around Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking extra precautions when it comes to protecting baby Stormi Webster. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they now wear medical masks around her.

Kylie Jenner, 20, should win a “Mother of The Year”award for how serious she’s taking parenting. When it comes to making sure her baby Stormi Webster is safe, Kylie has insisted that people put on a medical mask before coming near her. And although it seems kind of extreme, that hasn’t stopped Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, from making it fun. Travis posted a Snapchat of himself and Kylie wearing the white masks on Feb. 15, and it’s pretty cute. “Travis and Kylie were just goofing around together at home. Kylie got boxes of medical masks for people to wear around Stormi because she doesn’t want her exposed to any germs, she’s still so brand new,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie makes all the guests wear them. It’s a bit over the top, but she’s extremely cautious when it comes to keeping Stormi safe, she wants to protect her baby girl as much as she can. Travis is the same, they’re both super protective. The photo was just them having a fun moment together being silly while they look after Stormi,” the source continued. We can certainly understand Kylie’s decision — after all, Stormi is still a newborn! In addition to the medical masks, Kylie has ensured that even Stormi’s nursery has nothing but the best. In fact, everything in Stormi’s nursery is 100 % organic.

The baby’s room is stocked with both eco-friendly and chemical-free products, according to TMZ. Stormi also has an environmentally-conscious changing table, which totaled to a whopping $3,500. Can we say goals? Kylie is proving to all of the naysayers that even though she’s a young mom, she’s a good one.

