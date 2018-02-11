Virgin, 29, Pregnant With 1st Miracle Baby — How She Conceived Without Ever Having Sex

A woman who is still a virgin and plans to never have sex found out she is pregnant. Learn how she achieved her goal of having a child without a partner.

A 29-year-old virgin named Lauren has found out she is pregnant with her first child after going against her doctor and religious family’s advice and finding a sperm donor. The mom-to-be, who is from a Manitoban community in Canada, is expecting the baby in June and feels the happy news will help her not have to deal with dating, something she doesn’t want to do. The young woman has said she’s happier by herself and intends to stay a virgin for the rest of her life. She even finds kissing to be “awkward.” Despite the good news, however, Lauren also suffers from hypopituitarism which is a rare disorder that affects a person’s hormones and is something she has struggled with since she was younger. “I was born with hypopituitarism, which means my pituitary gland is not formed properly,” Lauren explained to VICE. “It doesn’t send the right hormonal messages to the other glands in the body, like the adrenaline gland or the ovaries.”

Lauren’s disorder forced her to experience puberty a lot later in life and she was constantly teased for being different from her peers. “I got teased for being flat chested or having buck teeth,” she further explained to the outlet. “Kids would latch on to anything that was different. A lot of that teasing has given me social anxiety to this day. My life started improving when I started looking like everyone else.” Although she has no plans to find someone in the future, she admitted to going on a couple of dates in the past but realized it’s not something she liked. She does still wonder what it would be like to have sex with someone, though, and has been on dating websites until she started receiving shocking messages from men that left her disgusted.

Although she had difficulties with her school days and dating life, Lauren said that getting pregnant was actually the hardest challenge she’s ever been through. “The hardest thing was probably getting pregnant,” she continued. “Initially my endocrinologist said it won’t happen, that I’ll need to get an egg donor and spend tens of thousands of dollars on IVF. I felt really shut down.” Her doctor still referred her to a clinic and after waiting for a year, she happily found out she was expecting. Lauren comes from a deeply religious family but she insists getting pregnant in this way had nothing to do with religion. ‘It’s the opposite of a religious reason,” she revealed. “If you’re telling me I can’t do this, I’m going to do it anyway.”

