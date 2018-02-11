Tony Dovolani Reveals If He’ll Ever Return To ‘DWTS’ & What His Ideal Position On The Show Would Be

During his sit-down interview with HollywoodLife.com, ‘DWTS’ alum Tony Dovolani dished on celebs and revealed if he’ll ever return to the show!

Dancing with the Stars star Tony Dovolani, 44, is spilling the beans! The charming dancer recently sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY where he discussed working with celebs and if he has any interest in returning to the beloved dancing show! When asked if he’s done with DWTS for good, he coyly responded, “I never say no.” Later, he followed that up with an infuriating, “Maybe.” However, he has a pretty good reason for opting out at the moment! “My kids are growing up,” he said on HollywoodLife.com‘s podcast. “At some point in your life, you have to put your priorities straight. For me, since the kids grew up, they’re 12 and nine years old, my twins are nine years old. Elsa was [diagnosed] with autism, so it was time to make a choice, and my choice is always family.”

Although that’s tough to hear, he did say he might be interested in a judge role if the opportunity presented itself! “Yeah, absolutely. I think I can offer a lot to a lot of professionals and a lot of the celebrities that would come through. I’ve won a couple of world titles, I’ve been on the show for so long, so I understand their pain. I know what they go through. I think I would be very respectful and constructive when it comes to my criticism.” He’d be the best judge ever! Head here for loads more pics of Tony!

During the chat, Tony also cleared the air on what exactly happened between him and Kate Gosselin, 44, back in season 14! “For me, I love dancing. I love what dancing does for people. It’s a happy sport, it’s a wonderful life that it’s created for me, and I just felt at that moment that she had done the show for the wrong reasons,” Tony explained of his dancing partner. “She didn’t realize where she was at… I hadn’t signed up for that.”

