Valentine’s Day Playlist: 24 Sexy Songs To Get You & Your Sweetheart In The Mood

Valentine’s Day is February 14, and we’ve compiled the perfect playlist to make your evening in super special. (Or you could just put the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack on repeat.)

If you think going out and spending a fortune on dinner on Valentine’s Day is nonsense, we can’t blame you. Whether you’re staying in for a home-cooked meal or simply plan to order pizza and chill, here’s a playlist of romantic songs to celebrate that four-letter word! Stream it via Spotify above.

This playlist features classics from Ed Sheeran, The Smiths and Adele, as well as fresh finds from artists like Lo Moon. Also, would this even be a Valentine’s Day playlist if there wasn’t at least one moody Lana Del Rey song involved?

And yes, we did sneak two Fifty Shades songs in there. Actually, if all else fails, you can just put on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. You have to admit those dumb movies have pretty good music.

HollywoodLife.com’s Valentine’s Day Playlist

1. Love – Lana Del Rey

2. Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

3. A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

4. Ooh Love – Ria Mae

5. Not With You – Live – Tegan and Sara

6. Romeo And Juliet – The Killers

7. Excuses – The Morning Benders

8. Hopeless Romantic – Michelle Branch

9. Home – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

10. Cute – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC – Coast Modern

11. Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want – The Smiths

12. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

13. Make You Feel My Love – Adele

14. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) – The Weeknd

15. Good For You – Selena Gomez

16. My My My! – Troye Sivan

17. Real Love – Lo Moon

18. Into It – Camila Cabello

19. My Wild Sweet Love – First Aid Kit

20. Heaven – Julia Michaels

21. Slow Dance – Inara George

22. LOVE Somebody – FRENSHIP

23. Only You – Yoke Lore

24. Valentine – Train

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating Valentine’s Day this year? Tell us if you plan to stay in or go out!