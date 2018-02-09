Halsey, J.Lo & More Stars Who Risked Wardrobe Malfunctions In High Slit Dresses

Sexy slits! If there’s one red carpet trend that’s always in, it’s thigh high slits! Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and more stars were all daring enough to take the fashion risk!

Although celebrities are well, celebrities, red carpets can be intimating for Hollywood’s hottest stars! Imagine having to walk a red carpet by yourself, in sky-high heels and a lavish gown, in front of a ton of paparazzi yelling your name while flashing camera lights in your face. — It’s a lot! On top of that, some stars decide to take major fashion risks that either pay off or end with wardrobe malfunctions. Celebrities such as Halsey, 23, Jennifer Lopez, 48, and more have taken some epic red carpet risks in the form of the ever popular, thigh high slit! Take a look through our attached gallery to see the riskiest fashion choices that paid off!

Let’s kick this slit part off with Halsey, who most recently turned heads on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala at Cipriani in NYC on February 7. The singer, who performed at the annual event, nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction with her daring thigh high slit when her black dress separated at her upper thigh. However, she took to social media afterward to clear up the fashion mishap rumors. “I had on an entire pair of high cut black underwear under the dress,” Halsey wrote on Twitter. “[Y]ou can’t slap a censor bar over black fabric and make everyone think my pu**y is out. Tabloid culture never fails to surprise me.” And, there you have it!

And, who could forget Jennifer Lopez’s 2015 Golden Globes gown, when she rocked the red carpet in a plunging, thigh-high slit metallic silver dress. She turned heads when she showed off her toned legs and flawless figure.

Then, there was the red carpet slit that set the tone for all red carpet slits… ever. — Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars. The actress started the thigh-high slit craze, now known as the “Angelina leg” when she stunned in a strapless, black gown with a right leg slit. Her show-stopping moment was by far her best look to date!

See all of these looks and more in our attached gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which red carpet slit was your favorite?!