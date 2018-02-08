CL: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony

CL will be representing South Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but before you tune into her performance, here’s everything you need to know!

CL will be taking the stage at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25 for an epic performance, and we’re making sure you’re up on all of the facts. Here are five things to know about the sexy South Korean singer/songwriter/rapper!

1. CL started out as member of the girl group 2NE1. Born Lee Chae-rin on Feb. 26, 1991, CL grew up in Japan and France. She trained at JYP Entertainment, then joined YG Entertainment, where she became the leader and lead rapper of the now-disbanded 2NE1. The group made their debut in 2009, and split in 2016.

2. She has released tons of singles over the years. CL has worked with G-Dragon, Skrillex, Diplo, Psy, Lil Yachty and more on songs outside of 2NE1, and she’s currently working on her debut solo album. “Hello Bitches,” “Doctor Pepper” and “Lifted” are some of her most popular songs — check them out below! Meanwhile, CL has talked about how she’s glad to be doing her own thing in Los Angeles now. “Back in Korea, I’m always in the studio with YG people,” she told The Fader back in 2015. “I’d be given a song, and I’d cut it. But here, I write completely by myself. The last time I recorded at the house, I just invited my friends over to feel a little more natural. I’m feeling artistic.”

3. CL is inspired by powerful women. She has cited Madonna and Lauryn Hill as influences.

4. She’s very private about her dating life. Still, CL has been linked to British model Ash Stymest, who apparently has a tattoo of her name on his wrist! Ash also appeared in one of 2NE1’s music videos, but he has since reportedly moved on with Lily-Rose Depp.

5. She’ll be performing along with K-pop group EXO at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony. When Feb. 25 rolls around, you can tune into NBC, or catch the action at NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see CL perform at the Olympics?