Kylie Jenner: Mind-Blowing New Theory Connects Stormi’s Name To Mom’s Love Of Butterflies

Why did Kylie Jenner choose the name Stormi? Fans believe the name comes from Kylie’s love of butterflies, but it’s a little more complex than what you’re thinking!

Ever since Kylie Jenner, 20, announced that her daughter’s name is Stormi Webster, fans have been trying to figure out why Kylie chose that specific name. The name doesn’t follow Kris Jenner’s “K” name tradition, and Stormi is definitely a unique name no one was expecting. Well, fans have discovered Kylie and Travis Scott, 25, could have gotten inspiration from the butterfly effect, which is defined as “a cumulatively large effect that a very small natural force may produce over a period of time.” One fan tweeted that the name choice must have come from the idea that “a butterfly can flap its wings and cause a hurricane…  Kylie & Travis are the butterfly… They flapped their wings and Stormi is the hurricane.” Honestly, this makes so much sense! Check out more fan tweets below.

Before revealing Stormi’s name, Kylie had fans thinking about other potential names connected to butterflies. One popular theory was the name Mariposa, since Kylie just released a special edition of her “Posie K” lip kit color. Mariposa is also a type of butterfly. Fans also had butterfly theories revolving around the names Chrysalis and Monarch. But Kylie stumped us all!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY why Kylie and Travis decided to forgo the Kardashian-Jenner name tradition and go for something totally different. A source close to the new mom revealed that since both Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Rob Kardashian, 30, didn’t follow the tradition with naming their kids, she wasn’t going to either. She wanted to choose a name that allowed her baby girl to “be different” when she got older. Kylie and Travis certainly chose a name that will stand out!

