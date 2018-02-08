Did Kylie Jenner Break Girl Code By Dating Travis Scott? He Reportedly Dated Justine Skye First

Wait just one minute… A wild, new report claims Kylie Jenner and Justine Skye are no longer speaking because of Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott. The singer reportedly dated him long before Kylie!

Talk about a tangled web. Kylie Jenner, 20, and her longtime friend, Justine Skye, 22, are no longer on speaking terms, as reported by MediaTakeOut. Why, you ask? — The site claims Justine actually dated Kylie’s current boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, long before Kylie became involved with him. Kylie reportedly swooped in on the rapper “within weeks” of Justine’s involvement with him. MTO then hashed up an old video from 2017, where Justine spoke highly of Travis, when she was questioned about dating him.

“Word on the street is you and Travis Scott are an item?” the interview asked, to which the singer replied, “I mean, we’re cool, we’re just chillin’. She continued to gush over Travis, while managing to avoid the “yes” or “no” question about dating him. “He’s been really dope, he’s a dope musician, he’s an amazing artist, rapper producer. So, we vibe, we kick it, great energy.” The interviewer then pushed the question, asking, “So, that means you are [dating] or not, no confirmation?” — Justine replied, “No confirmation,” as she nervously laughed. While the video seems a bit questionable, a romance between Travis and Justine was never confirmed, let alone did it make headlines in 2017.

Despite the scathing reports, Kylie, Travis and Justine have yet to address or confirm any details involving the drama. As for the singer? — Everything seems to be just fine with her group of friends, which are also Kylie’s, since the pair run in the same circle with Hailey Baldwin, 21, Bella Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 22.

Kylie and Travis were first romantically linked back in March 2017, after her split with rapper Tyga, 28, following years of on and off dating. Kylie and Travis now have a child together, a baby girl, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018. Kylie confirmed the news on February 4 after going into hiding for the past nine months during her pregnancy. While Travis has yet to directly speak out about his first child, reports claim his relationship with Kylie has never been better.

