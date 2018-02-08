‘Beyond’: Dilan Gwyn Teases Willa & Luke Will Get ‘Closer’ & More In Episodes Ahead

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Dilan Gwyn about what’s ahead on ‘Beyond.’ Get ready to see Willa and Luke develop a close friendship and more!

The Feb. 1 episode of Beyond was a big episode for Willa. The show finally delved deep into her struggles apart from Holden. Although she’s been on the show since the beginning, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Willa. The. Feb. 1 episode also featured Willa and Holden had sex for the first time. (Sidenote: This was by far one of the steamiest sex scenes I’ve ever seen.)

Dilan Gwyn chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about the emotional (and sexy) episode, as well as what’s ahead. From Willa possibly meeting Charlie to forming a close bond with Luke, Willa’s got a lot on her plate this season. Oh, and let’s not forget, she’s navigating the complicated terrain of her relationship with Holden. Check out our Q&A below!

The Feb. 1 peeled back a lot Willa’s layers. Will we see more of that? I feel like she’s still a bit of a mystery…

Dilan Gwyn: She is. Since we don’t really go into her background and all that stuff that much, I kind of really wanted to make sure that that really showed through. Yes, she is this strong character, but she does have this big weakness and a lot of vulnerabilities. You see that Arthur is her only family, and he’s kind of slipping away from her. That’s really hard to deal with, especially when she realizes that when he’s gone, she won’t have anyone. She will be completely alone. Yes, she’s dating Holden, but she doesn’t have any friends, relatives, siblings, or anybody. It is quite a lot to deal with, and it is quite emotional. It was hard for her to focus on Holden in the episode because she has to deal with all this.

Willa really opens to Holden at the end of the Feb. 1 episode. They’ve been through a lot in these past two seasons. Will they find their path and move forward?

Dilan Gwyn: I think that Holden and Willa will always have a complicated relationship. They’ll keep fighting for it. It’s just never going to be easy between them because it’s so far from normal that they don’t know how to deal with it. It’s a constant struggle, but they love each other in their own ways. They have a lot of love for each other, and I don’t think they’re ready to let it go just because it gets a bit hard.

Charlie keeps inching closer. Will Willa and Charlie meet this season?

Dilan Gwyn: It is bound to happen one way or another, but the reaction is I think… because like I said there’s so much else going on, I’m not sure that they’re going to have time to focus on the love triangle very much.

I loved the scenes with Willa and Luke last season. Are we going to see more of that?

Dilan Gwyn: It’s funny how last season some people were saying, “Oh, Luke and Willa.” For me, it was interesting that people kind of see that. That’s really nice, actually. I think that throughout the season, they get a lot closer, and I think Willa finds a friend in Luke. Maybe for the first time in her life, and she also gets something from Luke that I don’t think she gets from Holden, which is someone who listens to her. It’s not that Holden’s a bad guy, he just has a lot on his plate, and he’s not really good at interacting with people either. He hasn’t really learned that skill set of it’s not a one-way street, it’s a two-way street to have a relationship with someone. Most importantly, Luke makes her laugh, and that’s throughout the season. Last season, we never saw Willa crack a smile. She definitely finds a friend in Luke, and they get a lot closer. He becomes a support system for her.

The Realm is starting to bleed into the real world. How will Willa react to this?

Dilan Gwyn: She’ll kind of always try to help Holden as much as she can. He’ll come running to her for help and advice. I don’t think she’s aware how much the Realm is bleeding into the real world. I think that Holden struggles with how much he’s going to tell her, too. She doesn’t know everything, but she’ll deal with it as much as Holden tells her. But there are other things coming down the path that she has to deal with.

Okay, let’s talk about that Holden and Willa sex scene. What was like filming it?

Dilan Gwyn: I was quite shocked. I’ve only seen it in ADR, and I was like, “Oh, they end up showing quite a lot.” Because we filmed it and I kind of just assumed that they would probably cut most of it and just show a little bit here and there. I was a bit shocked. I thought it was quite good. Shooting it, it’s quite funny, it’s that movie-making magic. Shooting a sex scene is the unsexiest thing you can do. That’s all I can say about that. I think it took us a whole day, at least half a day was just up and down that sink. Burkely and I were exhausted by the end of the day.

Beyond airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking the second season of Beyond? Let us know!