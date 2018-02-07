Insooni: 5 Things To Know About The Artist Singing The 2018 Winter Olympics Torch Song

Insooni is the talented South Korean singer who will be performing the Olympics theme song at the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9! Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Insooni, 60, is the Korean R&B artist who has been chosen to sing the 2018 Winter Olympics Torch Song at the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, and you’re going to be obsessed with her! Here are five things to know.

1. Born as Kim In-soon to an African-American father and a South Korean mother, Insooni had a difficult upbringing. She’s said that “while attending school I felt like I was dirty compared to my classmates,” and did not graduate high school. Insooni overcame her challenges by singing, eventually becoming “South Korea’s R&B Diva!”

2. She first came on the scene as an artist in 1978. Insooni was originally part of of a pop group called the Hee Sisters, then embarked on her solo career. She’s released a whopping 19 albums and has won tons of awards over her 35-year career!

3. Insooni will be singing “Let Everyone Shine” at the Opening Ceremonies. She actually performed the song earlier at a 200-days-to-go event in July 2017. “I am honored to sing this very special song at the 200-days-to-go celebration and to be an ambassador for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang,” she said at the time. “Music has the power to connect people, just like sport does.” Watch a video above!

4. Insooni has a daughter named Park Sae In with her husband Park Kyung-bae. Also known as Jasmine, Insooni’s daughter attended Stanford University.

5. You can watch her show off her skills live on Friday, Feb. 9. Tune in to NBC at 8:00 PM EST, or head to NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app to see all of the Opening Ceremony action.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Insooni perform this Friday? Tell us if you’re pumped for the Olympics to begin!