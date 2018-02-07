Gisele Bundchen Bashed For ‘Patronizing’ Her Kids While Explaining Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Loss

Gisele Bundchen tried to turn the Patriots’ loss into a teachable moment, but fans are NOT happy about her ‘elitist’ words.

In an attempt to comfort her and Tom Brady‘s, 40, kids after their dad’s team lost the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, Gisele Bundchen, 37, said some things that have struck a MAJOR chord with some Twitter users! Trying to explain the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gisele told her two kids: Vivian Lake, 5, and Benjamin, 8 — along with Jack, Tom’s 11-year-old son from a previous relationship — that sometimes you “have to let” the other team win. The model has since been accused of being “patronizing” and even “elitist.” Social media users are not holding back either! Click here to see adorable PDA pics of Gisele and Tom.

When Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian realized the Eagles had won, Gisele knelt down to wipe away the kids’ tears, according to a witness report from USA Today. She apparently told them, “They haven’t won in a million years.’’ At one point, Vivian reportedly blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl,” to which Gisele attempted to explain once again. “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’

While Jack was standing by Gisele looking serious and sullen, the younger two children had tears in their eyes. “Sometimes you have to let other people win,’’ she continued. “…We have to share. Sharing is caring.’’ Although some have praised Gisele for trying to teach her kids about losing gracefully, others have claimed her parenting method is “garbage.” “Gisele telling their kids ‘You have to let someone else win sometimes.’ That’s garbage parenting. Heaven forbid you teach your kids that failure happens to the best of us and that it doesn’t mean the effort wasn’t worth it,” one person tweeted. See the rest of the tweets below:

Anybody else a little pissed at the crap Gisele said to her kids? “We have to LET someone else win sometimes.” What? They didn’t LET us win. We beat them. We EARNED it. 2nd. They aren’t SHARING with us. We TOOK it. I get what she wanted to say, but it was patronizing. — Donovan.morgan (@bigdwloz) February 5, 2018

Better to say, “they outplayed us and we congratulate them on their win. We will look forward to another season and maybe another chance next year.” The term “letting them win” sounds elitist. #superbowl — Barbara Caudill (@barbarak51) February 5, 2018

Gisele telling their kids "You have to let someone else win sometimes." That's garbage parenting. Heaven forbid you teach your kids that failure happens to the best of us and that it doesn't mean the effort wasn't worth it. https://t.co/pB6L8omNYl — Dick Warlock, Stunt Coordinator (@PhilipIVofSpain) February 5, 2018

Gisele totally conned her kids with a lie. Sad! — Donald Bucs Trump (@BucsTrump) February 6, 2018

Gisele offered a strange explanation about the Patriots' loss to her kids: What a freaking dumb ass,first of all brady's team did not let the eagles win they won fair and square and don't forget it!!! — Rick (@racerric_rick) February 7, 2018

The absolute lack of class shown by the Patriots makes it even more satisfying. Brady ran off the field without shaking Nick Foles' hand. Gisele telling her kids that their Dad let the Eagles win. For shame. — Leo Septembrist (@Leo_Septembrist) February 7, 2018

Jacka** Brady.. it took more than just “one good play” for the Eagles to win that game and then Gisele telling their kids the reason the Patriots lost was because you have to let other people win sometimes.. let?? There was no letting about that.. the Eagles earned that! — Tara (@tarar0113) February 7, 2018

Oh come on. Don't be so nit-picky. Let parents parent. Gisele knows her kids better than you or me. She was probably a bit unprepared for the loss and didn't know what to say. She said what she thought was a reasonable answer in the moment. Don't forget, she was sad too. — Mary Nejedly Piepho (@SuperPieph) February 7, 2018

Taking to Instagram the day after the Patriots’ loss, Gisele continued her lesson on losing. “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she captioned a touching photo of her and the kids hugging a devastated Tom. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

An eyewitness even tweeted that they saw Gisele congratulate every Eagles player on Sunday after the game. “Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck,” the tweet read. Even if Gisele’s comments to her kids missed the mark, it seems pretty obvious her heart was in the right place.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do YOU think of what Gisele told her and Tom’s kids?