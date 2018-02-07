Britney Spears, 36 & Mom Of 2, Reveals Her Insanely Toned Abs In Sexy Red Lingerie

Britney Spears’ body is hotter than ever and she’s showing it off in sexy red lingerie. We’ve got the pic that has the mother of two’s fans hot and bothered.

Talk about a hot mama! Britney Spears is totally feeling herself and the singer must have been going on a walk down memory lane and wanted to remind to remind her fans how sexy she looks in lingerie. She posted an Instagram photo on Feb. 6 in a red lace bra and panties along with a matching garter belt from her Britney Spears Intimates collection. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 23, is one lucky guy to have such a stunning lady. She’s surrounded by soft white lighting that makes the fiery red lingerie totally pop as she gives a sultry gaze into the camera.

Britney didn’t caption the pic, which is actually from back in 2015 when her campaign came out featuring the signer as her own best advertisement. Her killer toned figure and amazing cleavage sure helped make the line a success as everyone would love to look like that in lingerie. Brit’s fans filled up her comments telling her how beautiful she looked, with many not even realizing the photo wasn’t current. You’d never know she had two children looking at that body!

In the three years since that photo, Britney’s body has become even tighter. She’s become a workout queen thanks to falling in love with gorgeous Sam, who as a personal trainer makes sure that they both take care of their physiques. She shared an IG photo on Feb. 5 showing her alongside Sam in front of a gorgeous waterfall. The “Womanizer” singer is wearing just a red sports bra and black short shorts and her abs are absolutely insane! Seriously, her obliques are so cut from all of her time in the gym and making a serious commitment to practicing yoga. Brit added the sweetest caption thanking Sam for everything he’s brought to her life. “I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari🌈🌸❤️,” she wrote. Awww!!! Britney is feeling just as amazing as she looks.

