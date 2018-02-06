HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the trailer for go90’s ‘Love Daily.’ Watch your favorite stars fall in love in this adorable and very romantic anthology series.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and HollywoodLife.com is getting you in the romantic spirit by debuting the trailer for Love Daily, an adorable new show premiering Feb. 7. The show, produced by AwesomenessTV, will be streamed exclusively on Verizon’s go90 platform. Love Daily is a 12-episode romance anthology series following 12 couples over the course of one year. Each story will take place in a different month of the year.

The trailer gives us glimpses of the couples in the midst of their romances. Love Daily isn’t just going to show the perfect sides of relationships. As we all know, love can be messy and difficult. The series will show every relationship’s ups and downs, as well as those awkward moments. From getting stuck in a house during a snowstorm to a masquerade costume party, there’s never going to be a dull moment on Love Daily!

Love Daily shows what happens when you embrace all aspects of love and don’t hold your feelings back. From just the trailer alone, Love Daily is going to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Isn’t that what we all want? The series stars some of your favorites, too. Matt Shively, Laura Marano, Leo Howard, Meredith Foster, Jay Versace, Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, Cameron Moulene, Melvin Gregg, Kelli Berglund, Alexis G. Zall, Tanya Burr, Jillian Rose Reed, Cameron Monaghan, Veronica Dunne, Joey Bragg, Ryan McCartan, and Audrey Whitby round out the stellar cast of Love Daily.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Love Daily? How are you spending Valentine’s Day this year? Let us know your thoughts below!