Kim Kardashian’s New Mom Must-Haves — Baby Stuff From $9: Gifting To Kylie Jenner?

Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have newborns at home. Luckily, Kim is sharing her fav baby necessities. Do you think she’s gifting them to her little sister?

Kim Kardashian‘s third child, Chicago West, was born via surrogate on January 15. And now, we finally know for sure that Kylie Jenner’s daughter was born on February 1! With all those new babies, you definitely need the right baby essentials! Kim put together a list of her blog, and not everything is designer duds. In fact, things on her list start at under $10! She wrote: “With the arrival of our new baby, Chi, there are so many everyday essentials that I can’t live without, like KicKee pants — my kids live in these for the first 6 months! To [see] all of my favorite items, keep scrolling.”

Kim’s picks range from $9.99 to $200. From bibs to bottles to modern baby bouncers, this list has something for everyone. We know Kim is sharing her motherly advice with Kylie. Kim already has two kids, but it must be so exciting to have her third child be almost the exact same age as Kylie’s daughter! This family is so close, and this baby boom (Khloe Kardashian is giving birth soon, too!) is sure to make everyone even closer. See Kim’s baby picks right here!

Her list includes:

Clover and Birch Activity gym

My Brest Friend Organic nursing pillow

Green Sprouts Muslin Bibs (5 pack)

Kyte BABY Solid Sleep Sack

Beaba Babycook Plus, Cloud

Oli and Carol Brucy the Broccoli Teether Natural Latex Teether

Burt’s Bees Baby Bee Essentials Set of 10 Burp Cloths

Cheengoo Unicorn Ring Rattle

Little Giraffe Chenille My First™ Baby Blanket

Kickee Pants Basic Footie in Natural

bloom Coco Stylewood Bouncer with Organic Seat Pad — Single-Piece Wood Baby Bouncer

Comotomo Baby Bottle Pink

Dockatot™ Deluxe+ Dock in Prestine White

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim Kardashian’s baby recommendations?