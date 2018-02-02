Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen On A ‘Major Break’ From Sex Before Super Bowl — Is She Upset?

Tom Brady wants a sixth Super Bowl ring and he’s giving up sex to get it. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if his hot wife Gisele Bundchen is upset.

Pro athletes are pretty superstitious. Baseball pitchers are famous for abstaining from sex the night before a big game and NFL stars are no different. New England quarterback Tom Brady, 40 is about to play for a possible sixth Super Bowl win on Feb. 4, and he’s putting on the brakes in the bedroom with gorgeous wife Gisele Bundchen, 37, to channel all his energy towards football. “Tom normally abstains from sex for 24 hours before a big game but he’s decided to take it to the next level and go without it for 72 hours. Tom and Gisele are both very sexual people and hardly ever go a day without sex, so this is a major break for them,” a source close to the supermodel tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s going to be hard for them to stick to this but they will, they’re both committed to it. They prepared by having a wild night earlier in the week, but now they’re on a sex diet. Gisele is being very supportive. She believes in all the same energy principles that Tom does and would do anything to give him that edge,” our insider adds. The couple is coming up on their nine year wedding anniversary at the end of February and their passion is even greater now than when they tied the knot. Both Tom and Gisele aren’t afraid of pouring on the PDA and love sharing how totally crazy they are about each other they are through sexy Instagram photos. See Tom and Gisele’s hottest pics, here.

Tom became the most winning quarterback in Super Bowl history with the wild comeback he led against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017’s big game. At the age of 40 he’s playing the best ball of his life and a sixth Super Bowl win will cement him as the NFL’s Greatest of All Time. He and Gisele are such an amazing team and she’s so supportive of his career. A few days without sex will be totally worth if he takes home yet another NFL title. Oh man, can you imagine the bedroom fireworks that will go off if that happens?

