Jack Link’s Salutes Those Bold Enough To Run With Sasquatch In Their Epic Super Bowl Ad

There are two kind of people in this world: those who think Jack Link’s Super Bowl ad featuring Sasquatch going for a run is all kinds of amazing, and those who don’t.

The Groovie Ghoulies once proudly sang how fun it was to go “Running With Bigfoot,” and Jack Link’s Protein Snacks proves that it’s better to run with Sasquatch than to run from him. The snack food’s first ever Super Bowl commercial is five different flavors of majestic, as it dictates there are two type of people in the world: those with the sheer animalistic determination, much like a Sasquatch, and those who can’t go outdoors without taking five different Apple devices with them.

“The ‘Runnin’ With Sasquatch’ campaign is all about performance — those who eat Jack Link’s Protein Snacks choose to have the strength to power through and the attitude to not just survive, but to thrive,” said Tom “T.D.” Dixon, Jack Link’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Our favorite spokesbeast Sasquatch is back in his natural habitat and up to his old beastly ways. After watching the campaign, I think people will be extra motivated to run with Sasquatch.”

The 60-second spot does show Sasquatch’s more fearsome side, while other Jack Link’s commercials have depicted the mythical beast as a bit cuddly. This new “Runnin’ With Sasquatch” campaign is a way for the company to get back to its roots. “In order to celebrate people’s wild sides, we had to first get reacquainted with our own,” said Tom Dixon. “Fans of the brand will notice a bit more fierceness and determination oozing from Sasquatch in these new spots – we’re excited to get him back to his roots. I think all that time spent indoors was probably making him a little irritable, anyway.”

In addition to the Super Bowl spot (which is airing in Jack Link’s home media market of Minneapolis-St. Paul during the third quarter of the Big Game) the campaign will begin airing new spots on TV, online and social, starting on Feb. 19. The four spots will take on Glamping, Hiking, Falconry and Mountain Biking.

Jack Link’s will also have a happy homecoming during the Super Bowl. The company will be celebrating throughout Minneapolis with activities including: Jack Link’s 52-Second Challenge, where fans are challenged to eat a Jack Link’s Beef Stick in 52 seconds for prizes and a shoutout from the brand’s favorite No. 52, Clay Matthews; Jack Link’s Wild Side, a retail experience that’ll feature photo ops with Sasquatch; and Sasquatch Wild Sightings. Yes, you might just see Sasquatch in the middle of Super Bowl 52! Nice.

