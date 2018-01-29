Alex Reimer: 5 Facts On The Sportscaster Who Dissed Tom Brady’s Daughter As A ‘Pissant’

The internet is buzzing over sports reporter, Alex Reimer, after he dissed NFL star Tom Brady’s 5-year-old daughter. Here’s everything you need to know!

If you haven’t heard of sportscaster Alex Reimer, 25, before today, you’ll certainly know about him in just a few minutes. After making headlines for calling New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, 40, and wife Gisele Bundchen’s daughter, Vivian Brady, 5, an “annoying little Pissant”, during an interview on Jan. 25, the world is dying to know to know more about the bold journalist. Sadly, Alex has not issued an apology to the Bradys, but he has been suspended indefinitely from WEEL (the radio station that conducted the interview with Tom), so that’s good to know. However, there’s a lot more to him than just his distasteful comment! Here’s what we recently discovered:

Alex Reimer has a well established career. Before working for WEEL, Alex launched his own Red Sox podcast when he was only a teenager. Since then, he has worked for Forbes, Boston Magazine, Boston Herald, SiriusXM, and Kirk & Callahan. He made an appearance on both the Today show and The Tonight Show at 12-years-old. Alex was destined to be a journalist. He was so knowledgeable about sports that he was invited to speak on the Today show and The Tonight Show. He also interviewed the host of Baseball Tonight, Karl Ravech, when he was 19. He is originally from Massachusetts and graduated from Boston University. In college, Alex studied both broadcast journalism, and sports broadcasting. “It’s a fit for my personality. When you’re talking about sports, you can be more bombastic than about more serious topics,” Alex said explaining his decision to pursue sports journalism to Boston Spirit Magazine. He’s a huge advocate for LGBT representation in media and sports. In an interview with Boston Spirits, Alex explained the importance of being openly gay, and questioned why there aren’t more openly gay journalists and athletes. He’s being slammed on social media following his Vivian Brady comment. Many diehard Patriot fans are demanding Alex be fired for his commentary. “Well @AlexReimer1 it was a good run (it wasn’t a good run). Enjoy unemployment,” one fan tweeted.

