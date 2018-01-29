Report
Hollywood Life

Lauren Jauregui Reportedly Signing Solo Record Deal — Leaving Fifth Harmony?

Lauren Jauregui Performing Live
REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna and her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, were spotted leaving 1Oak Nightclub in NYC on Sunday night, after Rihanna's big Grammy Win. She stunned in a shimmering metallic dress, and a bold purple eye shadow as she left the club at 4:30am. Hassan , who appeared to be unstable on his feet left the club before her at 3:45am. Pictured: Rihanna , Hassan Jameel Ref: SPL1652023 290118 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Camila Cabello seen arriving at the Grammys 2018 after party in New York City Pictured: Camila Cabello Ref: SPL1652234 290118 Picture by: Felipe Ramales / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Iskra Lawrence looks radiant in a silver outfit while attends the Sony after party in New York City Pictured: Iskra Lawrence Ref: SPL1651948 290118 Picture by: Felipe Ramales / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Vic O'Connor, Lorde, and Sonja Yelich attend the Universal Music Group's 2018 After Party to celebrate the Grammy Awards presented by American Airlines and Citi at Spring Studios in New York City on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Music Editor

Lauren Jauregui is reportedly inking a deal with Columbia Records to release a solo album! Fans are flipping over the idea that she could be pulling a Camila Cabello.

Is Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) about to disband? Lauren is “moving to Columbia from Epic to release solo album,” as Billboard overheard at the Sony Music Grammy Awards after party on Jan. 28, meaning that she’s signing her own record deal. Congrats, lady!

Of course, Lauren would be the second 5H member to go solo after Camila Cabello, 20, did the same. Fans are thrilled for Lauren, but at the same time, they can’t help but think about what this means for the band!

“Is fifth harmony over or are all the four girls pulling a one direction hiatus?!” one fan inquired. “Idk how I feel about that…. it’s like I’m glad they are doing solo stuff but I feel like until Fifth Harmony is OFFICIALLY over, whole [solo] albums are a little much,” another wrote. “UM I STILL WANT A FOURTH ALBUM. YOUR CONTRACT SAYS 6 ALBUMS… I WILL COME UP THERE AND HUG YOU ALL TOGETHER. YOU ARE NOT LEAVING THIS FANDOM IN TEARS,” one particularly emotional fan demanded. Yikes!

Others are fully supportive of Lauren. “Coming to show the other girls how it’s done!” @HunchoSel tweeted. “Well a break up would be tragic but that’s what Lauren deserves… she’s ICONIC and can do well by herself,” another agreed. Lauren has already worked on projects outside of the band, proving herself on singles like “Back to Me” with Marian Hill, “All Night” with Steve Aoki and of course the iconic “Strangers” with Halsey. Many fans wouldn’t be shocked if her next move was a solo one!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment/confirmation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifth Harmony is going to break up soon? Tell us if you want Lauren to go solo!