Nick Jonas’ Tight Leather Pants Barely Contain His Package On ‘Clash’ Magazine Cover

Whoa! Nick Jonas covers the latest issue of ‘Clash’ Magazine and let’s just say his package is taking center stage!

Had a long week? Dead tired of disturbing headlines swirling around President Donald Trump, 71? Rest easy because we’ve got the cure for what ails you! Nick Jonas, 25, is covering the latest issue of Clash Magazine and, for the shoot, the crooner pulled on some leather pants that effortlessly show off his, ahem, man parts. The black pants are paired with a sleeveless black shirt, giving fans a terrific view of his huge arms! Head here for tons more photos of Nick!

This new bulge-flaunting snap comes just days after a promo clip was released for menswear designer John Varvatos. It presents his latest campaign and stars the former boy bander happily wandering around New York City, playing music and exploring the city in beautiful black-and-white. All the while, he is sporting the Spring/Summer capsule collection featuring comfy jackets, hoodies and t-shirts. “It’s hard to be inspired by New York City. There’s so much creative energy here. I’ve tried my best over time take some risks; be bold. You have to find a way to approach life with an open mind,” he says in the voice-over before kicking into a performance. It’s not hard to see why Nick is everyone’s favorite former Jonas Brother!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this pic as much as us?! Can’t stop staring? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!