Makeup-Free Zendaya, Plus Reese Witherspoon & Oprah On ‘VF’ Hollywood Cover

The biggest stars in Hollywood joined forces for an unforgettable cover of ‘Vanity Fair’ — see the photo of Zendaya, Oprah, Nicole Kidman and more!

It’s the 24th annual Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair, and this cover did not disappoint! It has 12 of the biggest actors in Hollywood — including heavyweights like Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, and Oprah. Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman, 50, and Reese Witherspoon, 41, look gorgeous and powerful, while Zendaya, 21, stuns in very minimal makeup. Her bare face is juxtaposed with a low-cut, sequin gown, and she couldn’t have looked better! The cover also features Editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, who was with Vanity Fair for 25 years. This is his last issue.

The masterpiece of a cover was shot in both Los Angeles and New York by photographer Annie Leibovitz. Of Annie, Oprah says: “The thing about working with Annie Leibovitz is allowing yourself to lean into the power and grace of her. She’s a force; she knows what she wants. She sees things that you can’t see.” The issue also features Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman, and a Queen, Claire Foy from The Crown. Jessica Chastain is front and center on the cover in a bold, red ball gown.

All the women look so stunning. Reese has her hair in soft waves, in a center part. Jessica and Claire wore gorgeous red lips, while Nicole went for a softer, pink lip. Gal’s stunning hair was in undone waves, by stylist Mark Townsend. Her makeup was done with Revlon products — she’s the new face of the brand. What a powerful and inspirational image!

