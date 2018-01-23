Yikes! Bella Hadid suffered from a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction at the Alexandre Vauthier Show in Paris, but she recovered quite beautifully.

If anyone can pull off a wardrobe malfunction it’s Bella Hadid, 21. The gorgeous supermodel looked completely unbothered while suffering a nip slip on the Alexandre Vauthier runway in Paris on Jan. 23. All eyes were on Bella as she wore a dramatic ruffled gown over a black bustier that mistakenly revealed her nipple. Whoops! Bella’s look was pulled together with 80s style makeup, bedazzled sunglasses, and a sleek bun. We are so here for it!

Unfortunately for Bella, this wasn’t her first nip slip. Back in November, Bella endured a wardrobe malfunction at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. That time, however, both of her nipples were exposed when she wore a baby blue lingerie set. When it comes to fashion, “the show must go on,” and that’s exactly what Bella did. She didn’t pay her wardrobe malfunction any mind and gracefully killed the catwalk!

Nevertheless, Bella has certainly kept us on our toes during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. As we previously reported, Bella stepped out in a sultry black sheer gown to attend the Surrealist Dior Ball on Jan. 22. The dress was ultra revealing as it gave us a breathtaking view of her legs and toned stomach. We wouldn’t sweat a nip slip either if we looked this good!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella Hadid’s nip slip? Do you think she handled it the right way? Let us know below!